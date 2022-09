Correa went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's 3-2 win over Kansas City.

Correa gave Minnesota an early lead with a solo shot off Daniel Lynch in the first inning. He walked twice in his final three plate appearances and has reached base multiple times in six of his past eight contests. Over that stretch, Correa is batting a robust .469 with five home runs and 11 RBI.