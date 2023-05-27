Correa is not in the starting lineup Saturday against Toronto.
Correa made his return to the lineup Friday after missing a few games with foot and heel discomfort, which is now understood to be plantar fasciitis. The 28-year-old went 1-for-3 with two walks in Friday's 3-1 loss and will be replaced at shortstop by Kyle Farmer, who will bat eighth versus the Blue Jays.
