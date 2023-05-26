Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that he's optimistic Correa (foot) will be able to avoid the injured list, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Correa hasn't played since Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his left heel and a muscle strain in the arch of the same foot, but Baldelli's comments suggest that the star shortstop could be back in action sometime during Minnesota's three-game weekend series against the Blue Jays. It's something that Correa might have to manage for a while with off-and-on stretches of availability.