Correa was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox with what he described as a middle back spasm, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa was initially included in the lineup for Monday's series opener, after sitting out Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Astros in what was initially believed to be a maintenance day. However, he'll ultimately be on the bench for a second day in a row as the Twins give Correa more time to recuperate from the injury that cropped up during a play at the plate in Saturday's 9-6 win over Houston. Kyle Farmer will handle shortstop Monday, but Correa is hopeful that he'll be back in action as soon as Tuesday.