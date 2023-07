Correa went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Correa tacked on the Twins' last run of the game with his ninth-inning solo shot. The shortstop had gone 16 games without a homer, though he hit .281 (18-for-64) over that span, showing an overall improvement in his batting. For the season, he's at a .234/.309/.416 slash line with 12 homers, 42 RBI, 36 runs scored, 20 doubles and two triples through 85 contests.