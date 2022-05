Correa went 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

Brad Keller hung a sinker over the heart of the plate in the top of the fourth inning and Correa capitalized, sending it over the fence in left-center field for his third homer of the year. The shortstop has hit safely in five straight games, and in nine contests since returning from a finger injury he's batting .333 (12-for-36) with four doubles, a homer, five runs and five RBI.