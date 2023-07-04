Correa went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Monday's 8-4 win against the Royals.

Correa batted out of the leadoff spot for the fourth straight game and was a catalyst for the offense with his 12th career four-hit performance. It's a small sample size, but since moving atop the batting order, Correa has gone 8-for-17 with three runs and has boosted his season batting average by 16 points to .228. Given that success, it wouldn't be surprising if he remains in the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future.