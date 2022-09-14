Correa went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Correa found his success against Royals lefty Kris Bubic, producing an RBI double in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. The homer was Correa's 20th of the year, making this the sixth time in eight seasons the shortstop has reached that level. He's done it with a power surge lately, going yard five times through 11 games in September. The 27-year-old's added 57 RBI, 62 runs scored, 19 doubles and a triple while slashing .280/.357/.463 through 116 contests.