Correa agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins on Tuesday, pending a physical, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The "pending a physical" part of this news carries far more weight than it does for most similar announcements, as Correa has already agreed to deals with both the Giants and Mets this winter, only for both two fall through following a medical examination. The Twins are presumably more comfortable with Correa's medicals, having just seen him up close for a full season, and they're also only on the hook through the shortstop's age-33 season. If Correa's troublesome ankle doesn't turn out to be an issue, he could remain a Twin for another decade, as the contract also contains a vesting option for a further four years.
