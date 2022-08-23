Correa went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

After a mini slump where he went 3-for-20 over his last five games, Correa broke out with two hits and a walk Monday, including his first triple of the season. The multi-hit effort was his first since Aug. 14 and bumped his season-long slash up to .269/.352/.431. While the triple was just his third extra-base hit in August, his .424 SLG is lagging well behind his xSLG of .471 this season, indicating positive power regression may be coming.