Correa (foot) told reporters Monday that he's ready to go for the American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Correa hasn't played for the Twins in two weeks due to a flare-up with the plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He's been participating in simulated games in Minneapolis, though, and says his foot is feeling better. Correa batted only .230/.312/.399 for Minnesota this season while battling through the nagging foot issue, but he's certainly capable of providing a big boost in the playoffs, if healthy.