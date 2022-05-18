The Twins reinstated Correa (finger) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Correa sustained a finger injury May 5, and although he avoided a fracture, he still sat out nearly two weeks. The 27-year-old will serve as Minnesota's clear top shortstop now that he's healthy, while Royce Lewis will head to the minors to get more consistent playing time at positions other than shortstop. Prior to his absence, Correa hit .255/.320/.372 with two homers, five doubles, 12 runs and 11 RBI over 24 games.
More News
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Set to return from IL on Wednesday•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Could return during Oakland series•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Starting to feel better•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Hoping for minimum stay•