Correa (heel) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Correa's bruised right heel doesn't look to be a major concern, but he'll be on the bench for the second straight game and will get an extended rest over the All-Star break before the Twins return to action next Saturday versus the Brewers. Willi Castro will fill in for Correa at shortstop in Sunday's series finale in San Francisco.