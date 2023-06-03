Corres (heel) remains sidelined Saturday against the Guardians.
Correa's right ankle caused much consternation over the winter, but it's been his left leg which has caused problems this season. He's been dealing with plantar fasciitis since late May, and while it's yet to send him to the injured list, he's now missed three of the last four games. It's possible he's back in the lineup Sunday, but the Twins have a scheduled off day, so they could keep him sidelined Sunday in order to give him four consecutive days to rest. Kyle Farmer will start at shortstop in his absence.