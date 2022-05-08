Correa (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Royce Lewis will pick up a third straight start at shortstop while Correa remains on the bench, but the Twins are optimistic the 27-year-old's absence due to the bruised and sore finger on his left hand won't linger much longer. According to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Correa is scheduled to receive additional treatment for the finger injury Sunday and could progress to taking dry swings and/or hitting off a tee if he shows enough progress. Correa will benefit from a team off day Monday before the Twins return to action Tuesday against the Astros.