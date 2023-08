Correa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The Twins haven't indicated that Correa is nursing an injury, but he'll remain on the bench for the second time in three games after he previously received a day off in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Phillies. Correa returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 5-3 win over Detroit and went 1-for-3 with a run scored, but he'll give way to Kyle Farmer at shortstop in the day game after a night game.