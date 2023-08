Correa (foot) is playing shortstop and batting cleanup Friday versus the Pirates in his return to the lineup.

Correa didn't play in Wednesday's win over the Tigers due to what the Twins simply referred to as soreness, but it's reasonable to assume it was foot-related since he's been playing through plantar fasciitis for a while. He's feeling well enough to give it a go Friday after Thursday's off day, though, as he and his Minnesota teammates take on Andre Jackson and the Pirates.