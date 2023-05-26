Correa (foot/heel) is in the Twins' lineup Friday versus the Blue Jays, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Correa has been sidelined for much of this week due to foot and heel discomfort, but he tested it all out during a pregame workout and felt good enough to give it a go in the series opener against Toronto. Given the diagnosis here -- plantar fasciitis along with a muscle strain in the arch of his left foot -- more days off for rest and treatment should be expected even as Correa thankfully manages to avoid the injured list.
More News
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Optimism about avoiding IL•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Tending to plantar fasciitis•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Takes seat to manage heel injury•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: MRI shows heel inflammation•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Scratched with bruised heel•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Heats up against Cubs•