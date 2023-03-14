Correa (personal) returned to Twins' camp Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Correa was away for a few days to be with his newborn son. He expects to return to Grapefruit League action on Friday. Correa is 3-for-9 with one walk in four games so far this spring.
