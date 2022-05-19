Correa went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics.

Correa returned from the injured list after recovering from a finger injury that cost him nearly two weeks. He singled and scored his first time at the plate and followed that up with an RBI double in the fourth frame. Correa has lacked power early on in the campaign, though the recent uptick in offense around the league bodes well for his potential to experience improved results.