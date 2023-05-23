Correa was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to a bruised left heel, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
This sounds like a day-to-day type of situation for Correa. Kyle Farmer will play shortstop and bat sixth versus the Giants and right-hander Alex Cobb. Donovan Solano is playing third base and hitting second.
More News
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Heats up against Cubs•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Clubs sixth homer•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Hits key double amid slow start•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Hits third homer of year•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Three hits in loss to Nationals•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Returns from injury with homer•