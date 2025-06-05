Correa (back) confirmed after Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics that he will remain out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Sacramento, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. "We're taking the smart option of taking these two days [off] so I can go back home and play at home," Correa said, regarding his exclusion from the lineup Wednesday and Thursday. "I'm not going to be slipping at the plate."

Correa was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Wednesday's contest due to back tightness, an issue that he said was causing him to slip in the batter's box recently. The veteran shortstop and the Twins both agreed it was in his best interest to get two days off to allow his back pain to subside, but the expectation is that he'll be back in the lineup Friday versus the Blue Jays. Brooks Lee got the start at shortstop in Correa's stead Wednesday and will likely fill in for Correa again Thursday.