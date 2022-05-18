Correa (finger) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale in Oakland, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics that Royce Lewis would be sent back to Triple-A St. Paul, clearing a spot on the 26-man active roster for Correa, who hasn't played since May 5 due to the right middle finger bone bruise. Though Lewis performed as arguably the Twins' top hitter during his 11-game run as the everyday shortstop, Minnesota won't be too disappointing to usher Correa back into the lineup. Prior to suffering the injury, Correa was hitting .255 with two home runs across 103 plate appearances in his first season in Minnesota.