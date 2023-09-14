Correa remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the White Sox.
It's the second straight absence for Correa, who has battled plantar fasciitis throughout the summer. He could be in for regular maintenance days down the stretch with the Twins holding a commanding lead on first place in the AL Central standings. Kyle Farmer will play shortstop and bat eighth Thursday in Chicago.
