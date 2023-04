Correa (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Correa will take a seat for the third straight game while he contends with a middle back spasms, but he's listed as an available option off the bench and is still seemingly on track to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list. Kyle Farmer will start at shortstop Wednesday and should remain the primary option at the position until Correa is deemed ready to rejoin the lineup.