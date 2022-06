Correa went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

The Twins already had the game well in hand when Correa launched his fifth homer of the year off Calvin Faucher in the eighth inning. The shortstop hasn't missed a beat since a nine-game stint on the COVID-19 list, and over his last 14 contests dating back to May 18, Correa is slashing .362/.431/.603 with five doubles, three homers, eight RBI and 10 runs.