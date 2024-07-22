Correa (heel) was wearing a walking boot in the clubhouse before Monday's game against the Phillies, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to right plantar fasciitis, and he noted that he'll be in the walking boot for at least a few more days. The shortstop also said he wasn't sure he'll begin baseball activities immediately after shedding the boot, and he's hopeful he won't miss more than another week or two, per Park. The club could have an updated timetable for Correa's return later in the week.