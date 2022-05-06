Correa appears to have suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.