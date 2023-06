Correa went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

With the Twins down 3-1 in the eighth inning, the shortstop clubbed a slider from Adam Cimber into the left-field seats to put his team in the lead for good. Correa has gone yard twice in the last three games, giving him eight homers on the season, but he continues to have trouble building any real momentum at the plate -- over his last 10 games. he's batting just .194 (7-for-36)