Correa tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Audra Martin of Bally Sports North reports.
Correa wasn't in the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Tigers, and the Twins found out during the game that the shortstop had tested positive for COVID-19. Since Royce Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Correa's absence will leave Minnesota particularly shorthanded at shortstop. Jorge Polanco, Nick Gordon and Jose Miranda should be in the mix for additional playing time while Correa is away from the team.