Correa went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in a 7-1 win Thursday over Detroit.

Correa delivered the big blow in a 2-1 ballgame when he hit a double that plated three (one scoring because of an error) in the fifth inning. He added an RBI single in the sixth and another single in the eighth. It was his first three-hit game as a Twin and just his third multi-hit game on the season. His three RBI matched his season total going into the game and the double was his first extra-base hit since April 12. The performance raised the two-time All-Star's batting average to .200 for the year.