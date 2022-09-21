Correa went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Correa drove in a pair of runs with a second-inning single. That hit put the Twins ahead 3-0, but the Royals' offense was a bit stronger over the rest of the game. Over his last 17 games, Correa has been on a tear, going 29-for-72 (.403) with 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored. The shortstop's surge has lifted his season slash line to .288/365/.467 with 21 home runs, 60 RBI, 66 runs scored, 20 doubles and a triple through 124 contests.