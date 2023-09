Correa (plantar fasciitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Correa has dealt with lingering plantar fasciitis for much of the season, but he aggravated the issue Monday and went for an MRI Tuesday. He will be eligible to return Sept. 29 in Coors Field. Kyle Farmer should assume a prominent role and Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A to allow Willi Castro to spend more time in the infield with Royce Lewis (hamstring) also ailing.