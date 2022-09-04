Correa went 2-for-5 with one double, one home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the White Sox.

Correa broke the game open with a two-run homer in the fifth inning against Lucas Giolito. Correa also doubled and came around to score in the ninth to provide some insurance for the Twins. The homer was the 27-year-old's 16th on the season, and the double was his 17th. He is now slashing .270/.352/.434 in 466 plate appearances. The shortstop entered Sunday in a small 0-for-9 skid across his last three games.