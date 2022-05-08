Correa (finger) said Tuesday's series opener against the Astros is "not a realistic day to come back," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Although Correa isn't dealing with a fracture in his right middle finger, he's been held out of the lineup for three consecutive games and is still dealing with soreness. He plans to take some dry swings Monday, but it seems likely that he'll be held out for at least one more matchup. Assuming Correa is unavailable against his former team Tuesday, Royce Lewis would likely draw another start at shortstop.