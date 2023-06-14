Correa went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

The shortstop crushed a Devin Williams changeup to left field in the ninth inning for a two-run homer -- the first regular-season walk-off home run of Correa's career, although he does have two in the playoffs. The 28-year-old is catching fire in June, going yard three times in the last five games and batting .276 (8-for-29) with eight RBI over seven contests since returning from a three-games absence to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left heel.