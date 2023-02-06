Correa will not play for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Correa's wife is due with the couple's second child at the same time the WBC will take place, and Hayes reports the Twins don't want the shortstop to be juggling both family and the tournament. The shortstop re-signed with the Twins after a tumultuous offseason,and he'll spend the 2023 spring training in the Grapefruit League.
