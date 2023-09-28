Correa (foot) will not rejoin the Twins before the end of the regular season, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The original plan had been for Correa to travel with the Twins to Colorado for their final series of the regular season. However, the decision has been made for him to stay back and participate in simulated games instead. It is not being viewed as a setback, as Correa still appears in line to play in Game 1 of the Wild Card round next week. The veteran shortstop has been plagued by plantar fasciitis and will finish the 2023 season having slashed a disappointing .230/.312/.399 with 18 home runs over 135 games.