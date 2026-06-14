Twins' Connor Prielipp: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

Prielipp came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six inning. He struck out two.

The ball was flying out of Target Field as the two teams combined for seven home runs, and Prielipp served up the first of them when Ivan Herrera put a ball into the second deck in left field in the first inning. Prielipp wound up getting tagged for four runs in the first two frames, but the rookie southpaw was able to settle in and he exited after 98 pitches (66 strikes) with the score tied 4-4. He's still allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts, stumbling to a 7.66 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 24.2 innings over that stretch, and he may need to turn things around before the likes of Bailey Ober (elbow) and Mick Abel (elbow) get healthy to keep his spot in the rotation. Prielipp is set to make his next trip to the mound on the road next weekend in Arizona.