Prielipp didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six across four innings.

Prielipp tossed 52 of his 82 pitches for strikes in his major-league debut, but he gave up runs in the first and fourth innings via an RBI single from Francisco Lindor (calf) and an RBI double from Francisco Alvarez. With Mick Abel (elbow) sidelined, Prielipp could stay in the Twins' rotation for more than one start. If that's the case, he could be tentatively lined up to make his upcoming start next week at home against the Mariners.