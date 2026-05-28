Twins' Connor Prielipp: Handed third loss

Prielipp (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox after giving up six runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out five in 4.1 innings.

Prielipp lost control of the game in the fifth inning, where he gave up three of his six runs after keeping the game close for most of his start. This is now the second start in a row where Prielipp has given up five or more earned runs after having allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his first five major-league outings. This start raises Prielipp's ERA to 5.13 and WHIP to 1.35 over 33.1 innings pitched. The rookies will look to find his footing at home in a rematch at home against the White Sox next week.