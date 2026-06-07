Twins' Connor Prielipp: Inefficient in fourth loss

Prielipp (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Prielipp did his part to keep the Twins in the game Sunday, but he wasn't particularly efficient with his pitch count. The rookie left-hander tossed 77 pitches Sunday but was still unable to complete five innings, and it was the third time in his previous four starts that he couldn't get through the fifth frame. Prielipp has flashed plenty of swing-and-miss stuff, boasting a 49:18 K:BB over his first 43.2 innings, but he still has room to improve on a 5.15 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.