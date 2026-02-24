Prielipp threw 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and three walks in his spring debut Monday. He's likely to remain a starter at Triple-A with the Twins signing three veteran left-handed relievers in the offseason, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He's a dark horse candidate for the bullpen this spring given his arsenal, which includes a fastball that hit 97.5 mph during Monday's outing and a a new slow curveball, according to Matthew Leach of MLB.com, to add to an off-speed mix that includes a slider and changeup. The 48th overall draft pick in 2022 had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and then needed internal brace surgery on the same elbow in July 2023. The Twins limited him to pitching less than five innings in any start last season until late September.