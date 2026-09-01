Prielipp is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Andrew Morris during Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Though manager Derek Shelton hasn't officially confirmed that Prielipp will work as a bulk reliever, Tuesday would have been the rookie left-hander's turn in the rotation. Morris hasn't covered more than 3.2 innings in any appearance this season and no more than two frames since May 3, so he shouldn't be expected to go more than once through the batting order before exiting the contest. Using an opener in front of Prielipp should help the Twins better manage his workload; between Triple-A and the majors, the 25-year-old has covered 117.2 innings this season, a 35-inning increase from his 2025 total.