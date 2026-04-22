Twins' Connor Prielipp: Recalled ahead of MLB debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins recalled Prielipp from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Prielipp will make his major-league debut Wednesday with a start on the road against the Mets. He earned the promotion after collecting a 2.30 ERA and 22:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings in his first three starts with St. Paul. Prielipp has a high pitch count this season of 77, so he's unlikely to pitch deep into Wednesday's contest. However, the left-hander will have a chance to stick around in the rotation as a fill-in for Mick Abel (elbow).
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