Twins' Connor Prielipp: Reinstated for Sunday's start

The Twins reinstated Prielipp (finger) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Athletics at Target Field.

Prielipp wound up missing slightly beyond the minimum 15 days after the Twins deactivated him July 9 due to a blister on his left middle finger. The southpaw tossed three innings and 32 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul last Sunday, so he'll likely be operating with some restrictions in his return to the Minnesota rotation. Considering Prielipp underwent elbow surgeries in 2021 and 2023 and is on pace to easily surpass the career-high 101.1 innings he covered across three minor-league stops in 2025, the Twins are likely to manage his workload to some extent over the final two months of the season.