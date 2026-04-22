The Twins will recall Prielipp from Triple-A St. Paul to make his major-league debut Wednesday versus the Mets, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Prielipp is already on the team's taxi squad, and he is set to fill the rotation spot vacated by the injured Mick Abel (elbow). The left-hander has battled injuries throughout his pro career, having undergone a pair of Tommy John surgeries and never having thrown more than 82.2 innings in a pro season. However, Prielipp has been terrific when healthy and this season with St. Paul has collected a 2.30 ERA and 22:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings. Prielipp has a high pitch count this season of 77, so he's unlikely to pitch deep into Wednesday's game.