The Twins selected Prielipp's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Prielipp spent most of the 2025 season at Double-A Wichita before receiving a promotion to St. Paul in August, where he posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 21 innings in five appearances (four starts). The 24-year-old is ineligible for the Rule 5 Draft now that he holds a spot on the Twins' 40-man roster, though he will most likely be sent back to Triple-A to begin 2026 so he can continue his development.