Celestino will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Celestino will stick in the lineup for the third straight game after going 4-for-9 in his first two starts since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. Though he should start regularly when the Twins oppose left-handers and get a solid dose of playing time against right-handed pitching when players rest, Celestino still looks like the Twins' fourth outfielder behind Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach.