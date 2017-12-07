Petit signed a minor-league deal with the Twins on Thursday, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger reports.

Petit didn't appear in the majors in 2017 after receiving time in 89 games a year prior with the Angels, but should be able to provide veteran depth within the infield for Minnesota this upcoming year. He hit .253/.275/.370 with four home runs and 30 RBI during 73 games with Triple-A Buffalo in Toronto's system last season.